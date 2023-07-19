Unremarkable Fox Ratings with the New Lineup Are Out

Fox News ratings with the new lineup are unremarkable and dismal in the all-important 25-54-year-old demographic. Tucker averaged more than 400,000 viewers in this range, Watters and Hannity pulling closer to 150,000.

Tucker author Chadwick Moore wrote that the numbers are disastrous. The demo has collapsed. The overall numbers were improved, but the demo is terrible.

“Sources at Fox are telling me that last night’s much-hyped primetime reboot was a ratings disaster,” Moore says. “Executives are panicked. Hannity lost to MSNBC’s Maddow, and the 8:00 show only pulled in 149,000 from the key demographic. (Tucker routinely got at least 400k). More to come…”

Some critics thought Watters debut was disastrous, calling it narcissistic, making it about himself, and interviewing his mother.

Fox brass is “not happy” about last night’s numbers, one source says. And Fox News sock puppet accounts are very upset that the ratings are getting out. This sock puppet must know it’s an internal document because she works at Fox. https://t.co/T5J5lywiwv — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 18, 2023

In the following clip, Fox appears to beg Donald Trump to join the first Fox debate. I doubt he’ll do it. Ron DeSantis might not make it, either. Donald Trump is appearing on Hannity tonight to discuss the DOJ’s new charges. The DOJ thinks Mr. Trump is El Chapo. In any case, he’s helping his friend Hannity with his ratings this evening.

Fox & Friends was at one time Donald J. Trump’s favorite show. He used to call in live and chat with the hosts. They also used to address him directly. This morning the hosts seemed to BEG Trump to be part of the Fox News Republican debate. I’m sure he’s good for ratings. pic.twitter.com/bZ5PCHYIF1 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 18, 2023

