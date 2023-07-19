Source: Charges Against Trump Are Not Sedition or Insurrection

Rolling Stone has a source who claims to have seen the letter targeting Donald Trump. Allegedly, the charges are conspiracy, obstruction or tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant, and civil rights violations. The last one is ironic given that the DOJ has repeatedly denied Donald Trump his rights since Russiagate on.

The letter doesn’t mention sedition or insurrection.

The DOJ only gave Mr. Trump four days “to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

“The source said the statutes listed likely refer to the prosecutor’s interest in charging Trump with obstructing the election certification process, including Trump’s efforts to pressure Mike Pence to stop the certification of President Biden’s 2020 victory.”

Donald Trump faces 71 charges, and the Georgia case is still to be decided. He has classified document charges in Florida and a multiple-count indictment in New York City.

According to the polls, Trump is still the leading contender in the primary. Trump said he got the letter Sunday night – that’s never done. He accused the DOJ of weaponizing the agency and interfering with the election.

Trump tells Hannity Joe Biden and Jack Smith don’t scare him because “we are going to Make America Great Again. That’s all there is.” President Trump has excellent policy and leadership. How could anyone vote against Trump?

pic.twitter.com/lJ1T88ftw2 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) July 19, 2023

