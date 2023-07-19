Source: Charges Against Trump Are Not Sedition or Insurrection

By
M Dowling
-
2
22

Rolling Stone has a source who claims to have seen the letter targeting Donald Trump. Allegedly, the charges are conspiracy, obstruction or tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant, and civil rights violations. The last one is ironic given that the DOJ has repeatedly denied Donald Trump his rights since Russiagate on.

The letter doesn’t mention sedition or insurrection.

The DOJ only gave Mr. Trump four days “to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

“The source said the statutes listed likely refer to the prosecutor’s interest in charging Trump with obstructing the election certification process, including Trump’s efforts to pressure Mike Pence to stop the certification of President Biden’s 2020 victory.”

Donald Trump faces 71 charges, and the Georgia case is still to be decided. He has classified document charges in Florida and a multiple-count indictment in New York City.

According to the polls, Trump is still the leading contender in the primary. Trump said he got the letter Sunday night – that’s never done. He accused the DOJ of weaponizing the agency and interfering with the election.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
59 minutes ago

The MSM, as far as journalistic integrity is concerned, are like “tits on a bull”…judicial integrity is non existent in certain quarters…

0
Reply
Peter Prange
Guest
Peter Prange
1 hour ago

Leak
OOPS! that back-fired
Leak
OOPS! that back-fired
Leak
OOPS! that back-fired
Leak
OOPS! that back-fired ad infinitum

The Chinese must be behind this. It is death by a 1,000 cuts 🙂

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peter Prange
2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz