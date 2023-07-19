Black Man Gets $2M for Failing NYC Teacher’s Exam Repeatedly

According to a report from the New York Post, a black man named Herman Grim who failed the teacher’s licensing exam many times was awarded more than $2 million in taxpayer dollars.

He allegedly lost pay he never earned plus interest because a judge decided the test was racially biased.

On July 5, Herman Grim, 64, of Queens, was awarded $2,055,383 as part of a series of judgments expected to cost NYC perhaps more than $2 billion.

The judgments stem from the Liberal Arts and Sciences Test, which all NYC teachers and prospective teachers were required to pass to receive a teaching license between 1994 and 2014. Between 1993 and 1995, 90% of white teachers and future teachers who took the test passed, compared to just 53% of their black counterparts. Hispanic test-takers performed even worse, passing just 50% of the time.

So, in other words, more than half of the black teachers were able to pass the test.

Using the Marxist principle of “disparate impact,” a class action suit was filed against the New York City Board of Education in 1996.

The plaintiffs lost the case in 2003 but didn’t give up.

CLINTON JUDGE AWARDED THE MONEY

In 2012, Manhattan federal Judge Kimba Wood claimed that the test violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Post reported.

This was a state-mandated test that was not within the city’s sphere of responsibility or influence.

In November 2021, before he left office, Mayor Bill de Blasio earmarked $1.8 billion in payouts concerning the suit.

Grim, who took the test multiple times in the 1990s but never passed, has been granted the largest judgment.

Grim was able to follow his career choice. He opened a preschool business in the mid-90s and kept it open until 2015. He also spent time as a substitute teacher in the city until last year, when he passed the current certification exam and became a special education teacher in Harlem.

