UN’s Globalist Pact for the Future Is a Dangerous Power Grab

Nations must divest from and dismantle the UN. It is the force behind globalism and global governance. We are on the precipice of the UN succeeding. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris agree with the UN’s plan for a new world order.

Member countries have adopted the Pact for the Future, which asserts the UN’s goal of global rule.

The United Nations “Pact for the Future” represents an unconstitutional effort to establish a treaty that undermines US sovereignty. It allows international organizations to declare a global state of emergency without our consent.

The Pact establishes a technocratic world government that can only be tyrannical. Unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats will rule.

NEWS: The Pact for the Future has been adopted by member countries by consensus at UN Headquarters in New York. The adoption will help pave the way for greater international cooperation for #OurCommonFuture.

The UN’s 16 sustainable goals for the future include DEI, equity, gender transitioning, and other Marxist tenets. The goals include the potential for severe health mandates.

It won’t develop with a vote but rather a process behind closed doors.

The Pact for the Future is not about freedom. It threatens sovereignty and our borders. They also want our money.

What the WHO couldn’t do, they hope to achieve and have come out from behind the curtain. The only thing the UN has been good at is causing more problems and condemning free nations. They are dictators. The UN used to be called the Dictators’ Club. It still is.

The language is glorious; concentrate on what this does.

New York, 22 September 2024 –

In the area of peace and security

The most progressive and concrete commitment to Security Council reform since the 1960s, with plans to improve the effectiveness and representativeness of the Council, including by redressing the historical under-representation of Africa as a priority.

The first multilateral recommitment to nuclear disarmament in more than a decade, with a clear commitment to the goal of totally eliminating nuclear weapons.

Agreement to strengthen international frameworks that govern outer space, including a clear commitment to prevent an arms race in outer space and the need to ensure all countries can benefit from the safe and sustainable exploration of outer space.

Steps to avoid the weaponization and misuse of new technologies, such as lethal autonomous weapons, and affirmation that the laws of war should apply to many of these new technologies.

On sustainable development, climate and financing for development

The entire Pact is designed to turbo-charge implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The most detailed agreement ever at the United Nations on the need for reform of the international financial architecture so that it better represents and serves developing countries, including: Giving developing countries a greater say in how decisions are taken at international financial institutions; Mobilizing more financing from multilateral development banks to help developing countries meet their development needs; Reviewing the sovereign debt architecture to ensure that developing countries can borrow sustainably to invest in their future, with the IMF, UN, G20, and other key players working together; Strengthening the global financial safety net to protect the poorest in the event of financial and economic shocks, through concrete actions by the IMF and Member States; and accelerating measures to address the challenge of climate change, including through delivering more finance to help countries adapt to climate change and invest in renewable energy.

Improving how we measure human progress, going beyond GDP to capturing human and planetary wellbeing and sustainability.

A commitment to consider ways to introduce a global minimum level of taxation on high-net-worth individuals.

On climate change, confirmation of the need to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels and to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

On digital cooperation

The Global Digital Compact, annexed to the Pact, is the first comprehensive global framework for digital cooperation and AI governance.

At the heart of the Compact is a commitment to design, use and govern technology for the benefit of all. This includes commitments by world leaders to: Connect all people, schools, and hospitals to the Internet; Anchor digital cooperation in human rights and international law; Make the online space safe for all, especially children, through actions by governments, tech companies, and social media; Govern Artificial Intelligence, with a roadmap that includes an International Scientific Panel and a Global Policy Dialogue on AI; Make data more open and accessible, with agreements on open-source data, models, and standards; This is also the first global commitment to data governance, placing it on the UN agenda and requiring countries to take concrete actions by 2030.



Youth and future generations

The first ever Declaration on Future Generations, with concrete steps to take account of future generations in our decision-making, including a possible envoy for future generations.

A commitment to more meaningful opportunities for young people to participate in the decisions that shape their lives, especially at the global level.

Human rights and gender

A strengthening of our work on human rights, gender equality and the empowerment of women.

A clear call on the need to protect human rights defenders.

Strong signals on the importance of engagement of other stakeholders in global governance, including local and regional governments, civil society, private sector and others.

The Pact and its annexes contain provisions for follow-up action to ensure that the commitments made are implemented.