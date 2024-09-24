Drastic Escalation: RPGs, IEDs & Drugged Children at the Border

A war of terror with real weapons of war is being fought on our border, child sex trafficking is on the rise, and a dangerous Venezuelan gang is taking over city streets. It’s Harris’s America.

A war is occurring within the factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, and it is taking place just outside our Biden-Harris open borders. Still, the administration will not close the border. Recently, US Border Patrol agents discovered RPGs and IEDs just opposite the Arizona border.

War on Our Border

“4 RPGs and 8 IEDs along with a large amount of ammo discovered in a scout site in Mexico just across the Arizona border which butts up against the Ajo area of operation within the Tucson Sector,” NewsNation’s border correspondent Ali Bradley wrote on X on Monday afternoon.

Bradley said, “Border Patrol agents are being warned of the “drastic escalation” in weaponry being used on the south side of the border—According to an internal alert obtained through sources.”

“The fighting within the Sinaloa cartel, spilling over the border with multiple instances of armed men showing up to the southern border in the same area fleeing into the US for safety,” she added.

#EXCLUSIVE 4 RPGs and 8 IEDs along with a large amount of ammo discovered in a scout site in Mexico just across the Arizona border which butts up against the Ajo area of operation within the Tucson Sector. Border Patrol agents are being warned of the “drastic escalation” in… pic.twitter.com/JCTcZhXcRT — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 23, 2024

The US Leads in Child Sex Trafficking

The US is also the leading child trafficker in the world under Biden-Harris. Child traffickers are known to drug children and take them across the border for sex and labor. These two children are the latest examples. Greed and perversion prevail with open borders.

#SCOOP Sources within the El Centro sector tell me another incident took place involving suspected drugged unaccompanied children just two days after the one below shared by @USBPChiefELC —This time it was two kids from Mexico—4 and 8 years old, being smuggled by a U.S. citizen… https://t.co/xaCBG8u1qy pic.twitter.com/CETMol9IBW — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 23, 2024

Intelligence Officials Warnings

News Nation journalist Jeff Arnold has a report on the Tren de Aragua (TdA) prison gang out of Venezuela. TdA has more than 5,000 members and gravitates to sanctuary cities for protection. They have been in major cities like New York, Chicago, and Denver for about two years.

The gang is a dangerous transnational gang focusing on sex trafficking, drugs, and human smuggling. Intelligence officials warned authorities of the danger last year.

Emails from intelligence officials:

The gang is a “new threat developing amongst the newly arriving immigrant community.”

Read the News Nation article.

Gang Turf Wars

Harris’s America: Chicago gangs are unhappy about the TdA gang taking over and plan to do something about it.

Chicago is about to go up in flames like an active warzone. The Chicago gangs are furious that Venezuelanan gang Tren de Aragua are coming and trying to take over. Tensions are rising… Kamala’s America

pic.twitter.com/MKy7VhHZka — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 23, 2024