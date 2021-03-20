Unvaccinated illegal aliens to be sent all over the country









Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain, a Republican, called a Biden plan to send illegal aliens to facilities in states on the northern border “deeply troubling” and urged the Biden administration not to move forward because of the risks it poses to U.S. communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We already know these illegal aliens are not being tested for the coronavirus before being released into Texas communities. We cannot let this happen in Michigan,” McClain said.

Forget coronavirus, what about testing the Africans coming in for Ebola???

Rep. McClain’s complaint is being echoed by other congressmen from border states who are wondering why the Biden administration sort of forgot to mention the move.

The Biden administration will do it and it’s because they are transforming the entire country. They admitted they are. It will be unrecognizable in no time. Hillary Clinton told the Biden handlers to move quickly and they are. They are moving before anyone knows what happened to them.

Our politicians mostly don’t care.

We already reported that Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale is outraged.

In a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy Miller, Rosendale said he was “extremely troubled” by the plan. CBP officials made the request as agents at the southern border struggled to process a wave of about 2,000 migrants who crossed into southern Texas over the last few days, the Washington Post reported.

The Trump administration also used ICE planes to process migrants elsewhere. But that was a crisis. Trump said it was a crisis. He declared a “national emergency” to deal with the crisis.

This is just a “challenge.” Biden said so.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expressed confidence in President Biden‘s handling of the surge of migrants at the Southern border, saying he’s got it “under control.”

Pelosi said Biden is approaching the migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, in a more “humane” way than former President Donald Trump, and the transition will take some time.

“The Biden administration has this under control,” Pelosi said Friday during her weekly news conference at the Capitol. “It ischange and it will take some time, but it is values-based, humanitarian … [and] pragmatic with a plan to get things done.”

She’s an evil witch.

Do people realize our borders are wide open? We don’t have borders and this change cannot be reversed. The people coming in will vote for communism.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, said, visited the Texas border four days ago. He didn’t spout the company line, but you won’t hear this on our non-functioning media.

At 00:18, he says, “There is nothing humane about what we have going on right now.”

