Unvaxxed Can Only Buy Food & Meds in Big Box Stores in Quebec — They’ll Get Escorts Too

In Canada, unvaccinated people visiting large stores like Walmart and Costco will be escorted by employees to ensure they don’t buy anything other than food and pharmaceutical products under Quebec’s new draconian vaccine passport plan.
According to a CBC newsreader, the restriction will apply at big box stores “to make sure they (the unvaccinated) do not go and buy other products or other items that might be in the store”.
So, if you’re unvaccinated in Quebec and walk into big box store you will need to be accompanied by an employee who will make sure you’re not there to buy socks or a toaster oven.🤡😂👍🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zaxEmuFxSB
— Colin Korol (@colin_korol) January 24, 2022
Big gov just keeps expanding like an all consuming blob.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
No one wants the nanny state job to babysit untermenschen unvaxxed leper scum?
Never mind the bollocks…here’s the replacements and they don’t mind breaking a few eggs on the way to that free milk and honey from mommygov.
I kid, Karens of all sexes just love a uniform and weapon with some power over the others.
Weak worldlings get off on that sort of lameassery.