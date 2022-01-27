Unvaxxed Can Only Buy Food & Meds in Big Box Stores in Quebec — They’ll Get Escorts Too

In Canada, unvaccinated people visiting large stores like Walmart and Costco will be escorted by employees to ensure they don’t buy anything other than food and pharmaceutical products under Quebec’s new draconian vaccine passport plan.

According to a CBC newsreader, the restriction will apply at big box stores “to make sure they (the unvaccinated) do not go and buy other products or other items that might be in the store”.

So, if you’re unvaccinated in Quebec and walk into big box store you will need to be accompanied by an employee who will make sure you’re not there to buy socks or a toaster oven.🤡😂👍🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zaxEmuFxSB — Colin Korol (@colin_korol) January 24, 2022

Related