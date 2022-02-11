Radical USCIS Head Changes the Mission, Cancel Lawful Immigration

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services just changed their mission without permission of anyone, not Congress, just the union and far-left Democrats. They took out the words “lawful immigration”. That is no small thing.

They’re destroying our rights of citizenship and giving it all away to anonymous foreigners.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) “upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve,” the new mission statement says, The Epoch Times reports.

Under the old statement, the agency was described as “administer[ing] the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values.”

Ur Jaddou, the agency’s director, said the new statement “reflects the inclusive character of both our country and this agency,” adding, “The United States is and will remain a welcoming nation that embraces people from across the world who seek family reunification, employment or professional opportunities, and humanitarian protection.”

This is nuanced but they’re making every illegal alien into an asylum seeker.

“USCIS is committed to ensuring that the immigration system we administer is accessible and humane. As we look towards the future, my commitment will remain the same—USCIS will continue to serve the public with respect and fairness, and lead with integrity to reflect America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility today and for generations to come,” Jaddou, a far-left open borders advocate said.

Republicans aren’t pleased.

“With this move, the Biden Administration is signifying that lawful immigration, protecting Americans, and securing our homeland are no longer its priorities,” Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said on Twitter.

Absolutely.

