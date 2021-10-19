Unvaxxed Seattle Police & Fire Dept Officers Fired, Several Go Feed the Poor

















Be prepared to defend yourself and your family because it’s going to be a long time before a cop can get there. That’s not alarmist talk. That’s a reality. ~ Mike Solan, President, Seattle Police Guild

The enormous number of talented, experienced, dedicated workers who have been forced out of their jobs over a dictatorial president’s and some governor’s mandates is heartbreaking. It’s what this administration wants. It feeds into their ultimate goal. They want disobedient people gone.

According to the Seattle Times, 127 people have “separated from employment” at the WSP, including 67 troopers, six sergeants, and one captain.

The Police department has already lost 300 officers, leaving 1000.

The city wants the police gone completely so this is probably fine with them. It will become a 3rd world hellhole.

Maybe BLM or Antifa can take the jobs.

Seattle Police Officers’ Guild President Smith said on resignation: “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this organization since 2000…I’m at peace.”

NOW – Seattle Fire and Police, discharged for noncompliance with the vaccine mandate, turn in their boots at the city hall.pic.twitter.com/O8ogfdaYTd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2021

According to WBBM Newsradio, “Union leaders have said 35%, about 4,000 CPD officers have refused to report their vaccination status risking losing their police powers.”

Several Seattle police officers who were fired this week were out today feeding the homeless and the poor:

Seattle Police & Fire Who Were Terminated For J4b Mandates Out Feeding The Homeless pic.twitter.com/0a6fEXKhs6 — TheNPCShow (Twitch/YouTube/TikTok/Gettr/Gab) (@TheNPCShow) October 19, 2021

