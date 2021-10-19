Dossier Faker Reappears, Manafort’s Russian Friend’s Raided – Maybe , Something’s Up

















Disgraced FBI hiree Christopher Steele was brought out of hiding this week. The purpose was to resuscitate the widely debunked dossier during an interview with Clinton apparatchik, George Stephanopoulos.

‘Russian collusion’ claims have been totally debunked and yet the media aired Steele’s false claims as if they’re credible. Without any evidence whatsoever, Steele claims the pee tapes probably exist and then made up some convoluted reason why Russians didn’t put the tape out. He said the Russians probably felt they got enough out of it.

Today, the FBI told the media they will raid the home of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and they did, or at least his family’s homes. The media portrays Deripaska as Putin’s close associate. It appears Deripaska is being intimidated and threatened with this raid.

It sounds like they are trying to resurrect Russiagate, which was absurd from the beginning. Why bring out Steele, a corrupt fool with a fake dossier and try to give it legitimacy?

As it happens, Deripaska says the two homes raided were his relatives’ homes, not his.

NBC News reported:

Deripaska, who is a longtime associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and officials who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April 2018.

A news release announcing the sanctions said Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering and accused of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.”

At one time, Deripaska hired Steele to work on some legal matters.

A spokeswoman for Deripaska, a billionaire oil tycoon who was placed under U.S. sanctions three years ago, said the FBI also searched a home in New York City. She said both properties belong to Deripaska’s relatives.

“The searches are being carried out on the basis of two court orders, connected to U.S. sanctions,” the spokeswoman said. “The houses do not belong to Mr. Deripaska.”

All this drama is by design.

This is as we wait for the conclusion of the John Durham report.

The coup won’t be exposed — and if we were to guess — the DoJ/FBI will probably find some way to smear Donald Trump. It’s hard to know exactly what is going on, but something is. And with corrupt Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray in charge, you know it can’t be good. DC is a cesspool.

The Raid:

