Unvetted Single Men from All Over the World Pour in Non-Stop

Arizonans who voted for Katie Hobbs should be very proud of themselves right now. Her state is being inundated with hundreds of thousands of unvetted people who are coming from nations that are hotbeds of terrorism and crime.

These people are pouring in non-stop, and we don’t know who they are. If you think this isn’t an enormous national security threat, you’re an imbecile. What Democrats want is for these people to come in such large numbers that they demand amnesty. They will vote only for Democrats, who obviously don’t care about our safety. Many of the people coming in are from Senegal, Sudan, Mauritania, and other dangerous nations. Todd Bensman has already spotted people he believes are warlords.

We just released one report in which Border Patrol said that they had offered 330,000 last month, and that doesn’t count all the Gotaways. Gotaways are even worse than the ones pouring in. You can imagine how dangerous they are — they don’t even want to turn themselves in and give CBP a fake name.

Democrats who support this just for votes are evil. Granted, the average person doesn’t know the truth, and they’re voting for people who are doing this without knowing the truth. The media has not told them the truth.

The Border Patrol Union sent out the alarm that Arizona is being inundated with single, unvetted men.

“DHS personnel in Arizona are now using the term “freedom runs” when instructing BP agents about mass releases of illegal aliens in Tucson. There is almost no manpower left for enforcement duties as agents’ calls for assistance go unanswered and the vast majority are tied up with huge numbers of surrendering border crashers.

“Agents have been instructed to prioritize the processing of surrendering illegal aliens instead of patrolling the border. And while all this sanctioned lawlessness ties up resources, the murderous cartel thugs continue to run hugely successful border operations while making billions of dollars smuggling millions of illegal aliens, tons of fentanyl and whatever else they want to send here, courtesy of Joe Biden. The Biden Admin will not be satisfied until every last spark of BP agent morale is extinguished.”

This will be the US in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/9bWQ1vo0CE — real Anthony Aguero (@AgueroForTexas) September 14, 2023

NEW: Video from source shows a large group of migrants crossing illegally into Lukeville, AZ last night. Per CBP sources, yesterday, Border Patrol in this Tucson, AZ sector alone apprehended over 2,000 illegal immigrants from all over globe, including 148 from Senegal. Others… pic.twitter.com/6uCPXUbijW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 13, 2023

NEW: Large numbers of single adult men from all over the world are crossing illegally into Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector. Our team shot this video in Lukeville, AZ, where men from Africa have been crossing daily. Hundreds from Senegal have crossed here in recent days. pic.twitter.com/LMb6v0nDvg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 14, 2023

NEW: Our drone team in Eagle Pass witnessed a group of illegal immigrants cross the river, get through razor wire, walk past TX National Guard vehicles, then run off into the brush without apprehension, likely becoming gotaways. There have been at least 1.5 million known gotaways… pic.twitter.com/q3F8x9DA3g — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 14, 2023

