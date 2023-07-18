Up to $100 Million Flowed from Foreign Nationals to Bidens

Rep. James Comer alleges that President Biden and Hunter broke racketeering, money laundering, tax fraud, and foreign lobbying laws, backed by over 150 Treasury Department suspicious activity reports typically associated with money laundering, human trafficking, and terrorism.

Rep. Andy Biggs says that up to $100 million flowed from foreign nationals through the Biden family.

After reviewing Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) at the Treasury and subpoenaing banks and individuals, Comer posted on Twitter that the Biden family created more than 20 entities to accept, forward, and collect payment from a wide range of business associates.

According to the Judiciary, the Bidens own 20 shell companies set up during Biden’s vice presidency. Money from Romania and Ukraine passed through these companies.

The only product the companies had was Biden’s influence.

The suspicious bank reports of the Bidens are still classified, but they will be backed up by the testimony of whistleblowers tomorrow.

According to FBI and IRS whistleblowers cited by Comer, the Justice Department protected Hunter from felony charges, and the FBI neglected to investigate the Bidens. This involved rejecting search warrants, limiting witness interviews, and prohibiting questions about the President.

“It’s illegal to create a bunch of shell companies. It’s illegal to launder money. It’s illegal to accept bribes from foreign nationals. It’s illegal not to pay taxes on the money you make. And it’s illegal to not register as a foreign agent if you are working as a foreign agent,” says Comer.

It’s sinister.

Rep. Andy Biggs Says Up to $100 Million From Foreign Nationals Flowed Through Biden Family Accounts “It’s not $10 million; it’s well over $20, 30 million — and in some estimates as high as $100 million flowing through these accounts. pic.twitter.com/rGTub8Gi1R — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) July 18, 2023

At the same time, Democrat law enforcement has 71 felony counts against Donald Trump, with more coming. That was announced today, the day before the hearings. There are no charges against Joe Biden.

🚨BREAKING: @RepJamesComer reacts to the news that the DOJ is going to arrest and indict Donald Trump again: “They can’t beat him so they’re going to have to disqualify him from the ballot” pic.twitter.com/cQPkFuOe1i — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2023

