After Attacking Israel’s PM, Daft Joe Meets with Herzog

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina, a daft Joe Biden, who acts like a dictator, said Tuesday that he’s concerned about the state of democracy in Israel after the proposed judicial overhaul ignited street protests and public strikes.

“Like many supporters of Israel, I’m very concerned,” Biden said. “And I’m concerned that they get this right. They cannot continue down this road.”

Asked if he planned to invite Netanyahu to the White House, Biden said, “not in the near term.”

After openly criticizing the Netanyahu government and refusing to invite the Israeli prime minister to the White House, the Biden administration might be softening its stance. They might invite him.

Barely 24 hours before the expected Tuesday White House meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu is shooting the messenger,” an Israeli diplomatic source told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity. “What does Ambassador Herzog have to do with the fact that Biden does not want to hear from Netanyahu? Even if the Israeli ambassador to Washington had been Tony Blinken, and not Mike Herzog, he would not have succeeded in convincing the administration that the current Netanyahu government is not the most extreme ever and that Netanyahu is trying to weaken Israeli democracy and take over all branches of government.”

The source was echoing Biden’s own recent description of the Israeli government as the most extreme he has seen since the 1970s.

Joe Biden is a radical Marxist. He is an authoritarian, and he has a lot of gall to accuse Netanyahu of being what he is.

THE MEETING TODAY MIGHT HAVE BEEN DURING JOE’S NAP TIME

Joe Biden met with Israeli President Herzog and lost focus, mumbling incoherently during his statements.

The incident happened during a live public address, where the two leaders were discussing significant bilateral relations and the recent peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Biden was attempting to underscore the importance of the recent peace process that brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level.

“And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level…and I uh… And as I affirmed to Prime Minister…,” Biden mumbled before losing his train of thought.

It must have been nap time for Sleepy Joe.

The anti-Semites in Congress are turning the administration against Israel. Omar has the IQ of a turnip.

We spend too much time policing the language of Black and brown women who speak out against oppression and not enough time ending the oppression of Black and brown people. https://t.co/jnfqE25iLz — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2023

Related