Up to 90% of cases against rioters in Portland are dismissed









As the Biden administration has taken the reins of the Department of Justice, the feds have dismissed dozens of charges against violent rioters in Portland, Oregon.

They have dropped charges such as assault on a law enforcement officer, arson, and other violent crimes.

In D.C., those cases from January 6th threaten to put people, some senior citizens, in jail for decades.

Half of the cases in Portland were dropped with prejudice – they can never be re-litigated in the future. According to a local news outlet, federal prosecutors have dismissed over one-third of the pending charges from last summer’s violent protests in Portland, including four charged with assaulting a federal officer.

KGW found 31 of 90 protest cases have been dismissed by the U.S. Department of Justice, despite warnings there would be “consequences for acts of violence.” Others who have investigated say it’s actually as many as 90% that are dropped.

NY Post reporter Miranda Devine wrote on Twitter about the two-tier justice system: October report found 70% of charges were dropped for nearly 1,000 rioters arrested in Portland since late May. Now more than 30% of charges for the rest – the most violent – have been dropped.

Andy Ngo corrected Miranda. It’s 90%.

More than 90 percent of the local riot-related cases were dropped by the DA. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2021

Outgoing US Attorney Billy Williams said, “no one in their right mind thinks this is okay.”

