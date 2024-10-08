Kamala Tells People Why They Don’t Know What She Stands For

When Kamala speaks, concrete reality disappears into a foaming mess of abstract and often dishonest blather. Her words are fillers, not meaningful answers. If she is even thinking about what she is saying, it’s not obvious. What is obvious is that the back of her brain is always busy popping up tropes, slogans, and hackneyed expressions.

Bill Whitaker asked some serious questions during a 60 Minutes interview last night, to which she said nothing of substance. At one point, Whitaker asked why voters say they don’t know what she stands for.

“It’s an election, Bill,” she said with one of her vacant smiles.

In the way of follow-up, Whitaker then went on to her flip-flops on fracking, immigration, Medicare, and so on.

“In the last four years, I have been vice president of the United States, and I have been traveling our country, and I have been listening to folks and seeking what is possible in terms of common ground,” she replied. “I believe in building consensus. We are a diverse people. Geographically, regionally, in terms of where we are in our backgrounds and what the American people do want is that we have leaders who can build consensus, where we can compromise and understand it’s not a bad thing as long as you don’t compromise to find common sense solutions. And that has been my approach.”

There you go, just like I said. I’m surprised she didn’t start with, “I’m a middle-class kid.”

As for immigration, she went back to the Border Bill lie a few empty-suit Republicans signed on to. The bill codified illegal immigration as a way of life in the United States.

She was asked about Ukraine, and her answer was vague. She doesn’t answer questions.

Babble and Blather: