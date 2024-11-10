Election Results Map 2024: The House Is Going to the GOP

The Fate of the US House

Republicans have a great advantage in winning the House. “If all goes as expected, the GOP will win 221 to 214.”

“Former political pollster Adam Carlson wrote on X: Based on race calls from AP & DDHQ (plus a candidate concession), here’s where the House stands:

“Republican: 216 (+2 tilting R)

Democrats: 209 (+4 tilting D)

“Ds need an inside straight.”

He included the outstanding race-by-race results:

THE HOUSE

So far, Republicans have won the presidency, 312 electoral votes to 226, and a national vote of 72,991,940 to 68,351,138. Harris greatly underperformed Biden in 2020 with his alleged 81 million votes. Republicans have the Senate with 53 seats. The AP called Dave McCormick’s race in Pennsylvania, but Bob Casey has not conceded as counting continues. McCormick is over 40,000 ahead, and most ballots are in red areas.

And money isn’t everything!

The Harris campaign spent 4x what the Trump campaign spent, and it is on track to lose the popular vote by millions of votes and the Electoral College by 86. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 10, 2024

THE SENATE

Dave McCormick has won the Pennsylvania Senate seat, but Bob Casey has not conceded. The AP called it for McCormick, bringing the Senate to 53 Republicans.

GOVERNOR RESULTS