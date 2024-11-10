Grocers Don’t Like Being Called Pigs for 1% Profit Margins

On Thursday’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg claimed that inflation at the grocery store was not caused by Joe Biden but by the greedy “pigs” who own the grocery stores. She made labor groups and grocers very angry. It’s not true for one thing.

“Your pocketbook is bad, not because the Bidens did anything. Not because the economy is bad. Your grocery bills are what they are because the folks that own the groceries are pigs,” Whoopi said hatefully.

Wanting to talk about “the real stuff,” multi-millionaire, Whoopi Goldberg declares “your pocketbook’s bad not because of the did anything, not because the economy is bad” but because “the folks that own the groceries are pigs!” pic.twitter.com/xoKkKIMtao — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 7, 2024

Fake Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, adding, “But no one articulated that.”

Whoopi, who makes $8 million a year on the show, spreading this hate, then went on, “Well, that’s what I’m saying, is that let’s talk about the reasons why stuff—gas is high, not because the Bidens didn’t try to help, but because the folks who control that decided ‘I want mo’ money!’”

GROCERS ARE OUTRAGED

The National Grocers Association warned that her remarks could fuel violence against store employees, emphasizing that inflation stems from broader economic issues.

Their profit margins are 1 to 3% unless it’s a specialty grocery like Whole Foods.

The New York Post reported that the National Grocers Association (NGA) Chief Greg Ferra responded to ‘The View’ executive producer Brian Teta in a letter.

“We are deeply troubled by these remarks … referring to people who own grocery stores as ‘pigs,’” Ferra wrote.

The NGA also cited grocery stores’ “razor-thin” profit margins of one to two percent and “violent” crimes committed against employees as a result of Rhetoric like Whoopie’s.

“Statements that falsely depict grocers as ‘gouging’ not only exacerbate these tensions but also risk further harm to these frontline workers who have continued to serve the public through challenging times,” Ferra continued in his letter, crediting food inflation to “broader economic issues” and rising labor costs.

Zulema Wiscovitch, co-president of Associated Supermarket Group, expressed similar frustration with Goldberg’s comments, describing them as “totally outrageous.” She argued that Goldberg’s remarks displayed a “lack of understanding” of the economic challenges grocers face and that they could incite hostility toward grocery store employees and owners. “It shows a lack of understanding of what’s going on with the economy,” Wiscovitch told The New York Post. “This smear on grocers is totally unacceptable.”

Whoopi proves time and time again that anyone willing to spew this stuff can become rich. She hates Donald Trump and thinks Biden’s economy was good.

Whoopi tells viewers “to be prepared” for terrible things to happen under Trump.

She then seems to hedge that Trump’s going to take credit for a good “economy that came out of Biden.” pic.twitter.com/FyjFnWfAmt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 7, 2024

The left isn’t only blaming grocers. How do people listen to this?

The leftist media have found their scapegoat for Kamala losing: racists, misogynists and “uneducated” white women. Clearly, they’ve learned nothing. by @Banned_Bill pic.twitter.com/fGqnO43vdQ — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 7, 2024