Upset LA Woman Confronts Newsom About His Failures

By
M Dowling
-
0
19

This poor woman in the clip below is devastated that her child’s school burned down and her friend’s houses burned down. Gov. Newsom doesn’t have answers because he doesn’t normally deal with the questions or the reasonable solutions.

He’s been so caught up in politics that he hasn’t really overseen the disaster waiting to happen.

The salaries these incompetent politicians make are obscene. The DEI fire chief makes $650,000 a year with benefits. The water CEO makes $750,000 annually ($315,000 more than her predecessor), and a lowly dispatcher makes over $857,000 yearly. Chief legislation analyst-$438.000; Homeless Director-$430.000; City Council-x15 $218.000


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments