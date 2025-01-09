Archbishop Vigano Warns of Deep State WEF & Deep Church

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, recently excommunicated by the Vatican, warns that the Pope is working with the World Economic Forum (WEF). He believes the WEF is working to dismantle Christianity.

“Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution and the agenda of global finance have found an active ally in Pope Francis,” Viganò asserted in a recent video message.

“Far from remaining a neutral observer, which would already be unprecedented, Francis has become an enthusiastic collaborator, using his position of moral authority to endorse initiatives that seek to dismantle traditional society.”

“Within the Church, he pursues a parallel agenda to erode its foundations, aiming to replace it with a philanthropic entity rooted in Masonic ideology,” he stated.

This dual agenda, Viganò claims, highlights a broader conspiracy between what he terms the “Deep State” and the “Deep Church.”

“It is no coincidence that, for the first time in history, a Jesuit now sits on the throne of Peter,” he remarked.

