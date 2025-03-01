URGENT* Yale Study: Alarming Effects of mRNA COV Vax

Yale scientists identify T-cell exhaustion (VAIDS) and prolonged spike protein production in individuals with vaccine-related injuries.

The following comes via Dr. Panda’s newsletter.

Thousands of people who claimed severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine were told there was no evidence linking it to the shot. Others were readily labeled “anti-vaxxers.” If they had long Covid, it now appears they suffered vaccine injury.

Researchers from Yale University released early findings from a study linking mRNA COVID vaccines to post-vaccination syndrome (PVS)—a condition associated with symptoms like brain fog, dizziness, tinnitus, and exercise intolerance. (very similar to “long covid”)

I personally had the brain fog and was told I imagined it..

Many of us suspected the findings for years.



Key findings include:

The study analyzed blood samples collected from 42 people with PVS and 22 without it between December 2022 and November 2023. Researchers also examined 134 people with long Covid and 134 healthy vaccinated individuals. Both PVS and long Covid patients showed signs of immune dysfunction and EBV reactivation.

Another major finding:

People with PVS had even higher levels of COVID spike protein than those with long Covid. Persistent spike proteins drive chronic inflammation, playing a key role in both conditions.

More research is needed, but now we can discuss the problems associated with the mRNA vaccine. The next phase of the study will determine how widespread the conditions are and who is most at risk.

Link to the Yale preprint here.

Doctor Panda writes:

Everyone should be outraged by this study. Not only were we coerced into taking an experimental vaccine, but we were blatantly lied to about it. It did not stop transmission. It did not stop infection. And no, it wasn’t “safe and effective.” It caused heart issues, blood clots, autoimmune disorders, viral reactivations, immune dysfunction, and even sudden death. A ticking time bomb of spike protein wreaking havoc on the body.

Those who dared to question it? Silenced. Censored. Fired. Banned from travel. Even denied entry to restaurants. And the worst part? It’s not over. People are still suffering. People are still dying.

Mark my words—this will go down as one of the most egregious medical scandals in history.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email