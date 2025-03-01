Zelenskyy Scored “One of the Biggest Own Goals in Diplomatic History”

Secretary Bessent said he went to Ukraine to bring the US and Ukraine closer together and show that there was no daylight between them. Instead, Zelenskyy did everything he could to prevent that.

“So, Laura, I went all the way to Kyiv because I thought it was important,” Bessent said. “President Trump sent me there to again, we were supposed to bring the Ukrainian people closer to the US people, send a strong signal to Russian leadership that we had not only shared values, but now shared economic interest. And also have a strong signal for the American people that their tax dollars were actually going to work. Instead, President Zelensky and I had a very tough 45 minute meeting at a very loud decibel level. And I kept telling him, Mr. President, the purpose of this is to show the Russians there is no daylight between us.

“And he said, Well, I’m going to go out and say I’ll sign it in Munich. Then he got to Munich and ran into Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio, very different [than] the Vice President Harris and Secretary Blinken, but he didn’t sign the agreement. So finally, we were supposed to have the signing today. It was supposed to be a great day, and this is one of the biggest own goals in diplomatic History. ”

.@SecScottBessent: Trump sent me to Kyiv to bring Ukraine closer to the U.S.—to show Russia there was no daylight between us. Zelensky refused to sign, stalled in Munich, then backed out again. One of the biggest own goals in diplomatic history. pic.twitter.com/SlmI8o7tp0 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 1, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email