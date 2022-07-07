Breaking 911 Permanently Suspended from Twitter…for Reporting News!

By
M Dowling
-
1
17

Breaking 911

Breaking 911 has been one of my favorite go-to spots on Twitter, but now they’re gone. They were permanently suspended for ban evasion although they have never been banned from the platform.

They have a million followers and have been reporting news for 12 years.

All they did was report news! That’s it!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PanamaPat
PanamaPat
3 minutes ago

Methinks Twitter is attempting to self-destruct before Musk can take over the nest of vermin and cause him a huge loss designed to dissuade him from any further acquisitions that threaten the Marxist vermin’s grip on the media. Its a version of a scorched earth policy of “If I can’t have it I’ll burn it down.”

0
Reply