3 Years Ago Biden-Harris Replaced the Taliban with the Taliban

Today, we honor the 13 US men and women who died for America but died needlessly. The only President to attend the ceremony at Arlington was Donald Trump. Where were the others?

THE DUMBEST PLAN ON EARTH

Three years ago, Kamala Harris agreed to the dumbest plan on Earth that got 13 U.S. servicemen and women murdered and countless others injured. This included the deaths and injuries of numerous Afghans.

Harris was proud of what she had done and told the public she was the last person in the room advising Joe Biden, who had some form of dementia. Harris has no experience with war, evacuations, or foreign policy. She has proven herself to be a superficial warmonger.

Remember how she lied and said, “We had seen a successful drawdown of the Embassy on the issue of Afghanistan.” She will say anything.

REPLACING THE TALIBAN WITH THE TALIBAN

FUNDING

We now fund the Taliban and have been funding them all along, and Harris has never voiced a word of disagreement. Biden-Harris replaced the Taliban with the Taliban.

“Since the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the United States government has provided over $2.8 billion to address the humanitarian crisis created by the Taliban takeover. Last year, I requested that SIGAR report on the extent to which U.S. taxpayer dollars are benefitting the Taliban. Unsurprisingly, SIGAR has found that at least $10.9 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars have been provided to the Taliban. It is unacceptable for any U.S. funding to benefit the Taliban. The Biden administration must take immediate action to prevent U.S. taxpayer dollars from going to the Taliban. I am grateful to SIGAR for their ongoing work to provide oversight of U.S. funding to Afghanistan.”

THE CABLE

Three years ago, local staff members at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul were “deeply disheartened” by U.S. evacuation efforts and have expressed a sense of betrayal and distrust in the U.S. government, according to a State Department diplomatic cable obtained by NBC News.

The cable, which was sent Saturday, said memos were sent Wednesday inviting Afghan staff members at the embassy to head to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. It told them to take food and to prepare for difficult conditions.

“However, no one anticipated the brutal experience that occurred,” the cable said.

Staffers reported being jostled, hit, spat on, and cursed at by Taliban fighters at checkpoints near the airport, it said, adding that criminals were taking advantage of the chaos while the U.S. military tried to maintain order “in an extremely physical situation.”

“It would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet” than face the crowds again, a staff member was quoted as saying in the cable.

As this went down, Biden traveled to his vacation home, and Kamala was nowhere to be seen.

When the disastrous evacuation was ongoing, she said this as she laughed:

The last one to advise Joe:

SOMEONE HAD TO DIE

Seventy percent of Americans disapproved of the evacuation plan (there wasn’t any plan, and Harris didn’t care.).

“Everybody says, ‘You could’ve gotten out without anybody being hurt.’ No one’s come up with a way to ever indicate to me how that happens,” Biden said nonchalantly at the time. He ignored the information that his generals knew a bomber was in the crowd. The main goal was to get Taliban-approved Afghans out of Kabul.

A reporter asked him if he was “willing to lose his presidency” by “sticking with” his plan to withdraw. Biden said he had opposed the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan “from the beginning.”

Everyone knows he publicly approved of and voted for the war.