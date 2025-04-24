Clown World Moment: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Rave About Themselves

Two has-beens say they are saving the media’s credibility by holding dull podcasts from their living rooms with teeny numbers of viewers. They think they are drilling nails into the media coffins with their small audience podcasts.

Don Lemon told Jim Acosta that they are doing “extremely well” because people trust them.

Lemon: “But I think it’s another nail, especially in the confidence that people have in corporate media, the trust that they have in corporate media. And I think that is why folks like you, you know, over here, on Substack, are doing extremely well….

“… And so I think that’s why we’re having such success. And they don’t care if you’re on the North Lawn or the South Lawn of the White House with pancake makeup on and all the lights and the shiny desks. They want people they like, they trust, and they care about. And I think that’s figures like us people can trust that I’m going to tell them the truth.

“I’m also not going to bombard them with frivolous stuff. I’m not going to have false equivalency on my show. I’m just not going to do it. I think people, you know, people like that, but I think it’s another nail…”.

Acosta has 62,000 subscribers on YouTube. Don Lemon has 686,000 followers, but they aren’t watching his show, which has been declining lately to about 12,000.

I didn’t even know they had podcasts.

CNN washouts Don Lemon & Jim Acosta think they are saving the media’s credibility with their irrelevant podcasts. Man, more people watch the WNBA than these two morons combined.pic.twitter.com/hX44yWFqyY — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email