US bans rescue flight of Americans, 59 children from Kabul anywhere in the US

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday denied U.S. landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 Americans and U.S. green card holders evacuated from Afghanistan, organizers of the flight said. They are being called activists, but they’re mostly women and children. Since this blew up yesterday, there are reports the State Department will let them in but we can’t confirm that yet.

“They will not allow a charter on an international flight into a U.S. port of entry,” Bryan Stern, a founder of non-profit group Project Dynamo, said of the department’s Customs and Border Protection agency.

The group is one of the ad hoc networks of U.S. military veterans, current and former U.S. officials.

Twenty-eight Americans, 83 green card holders, and six people with U.S. Special Immigration Visas granted to Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during the 20-year war in Afghanistan were aboard the Kam Air flight, Stern said.

There are 59 children on the flight and British citizens as well.

Stern spoke to Reuters from aboard a plane his group chartered from Kam Air, a private Afghan airline, that he said had been sitting for 14 hours at Abu Dhabi airport after arriving from Kabul with 117 people, including 59 children.

He had gotten Taliban permission to retrieve the people from Kabul and planned to transfer them from Ethiopia to the US.

The US denied his group the right to land anywhere in the United States.

So far, many of the people who originally got through to the United States are the ones the Taliban let through their checkpoints.

Earlier this month the first international flight carrying civilians since the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul took off from the main airport while charter flights were reportedly stuck on the ground at Mazar-i-Sharif, a city located some 185 miles north of the capital Kabul.

“We’re working around the clock to clear any roadblocks to make sure that charter flights carrying Americans or others to whom we have a special responsibility can depart Afghanistan safely,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told National Public Radio. “Without personnel on the ground, we can’t verify the accuracy of manifests, the identities of passengers, flight plans, or aviation security protocols.”

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan:

