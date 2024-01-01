Happy New Year From James Woods, NY & Joe Biden

Have a very Happy New Year from the Sentinel staff, and God bless everyone!

Happy New Year From James Woods!

While these are troubled times, I still believe in the power and resilience of the Constitution of the United States. Even though this wretched administration is working overdrive to destroy our Republic, we will emerge triumphant in the New Year. God Bless America in 2024! pic.twitter.com/17tOIA4bxm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 1, 2024

Happy New Year from my horrible commie home of NY!

The Times Square Alliance has teamed up with the NYPD, private security firms, and federal authorities to keep the area safe.

We have to make 2024 better than 2023!

HAPPY NEW YEAR! New York kicks off the new year with a celebration in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/gKAXwMDDXh — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2024

Communists and Islamofascists in New York love Houthis bombing US ships.

The Reds marched around the house of local politician Rep. Richie Torres, chanting. “Ritchie Torres: blood on your hands! Stop funding genocide!” and “Money for the Bronx, not for war,” declared two signs.

The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza and heightened tensions in parts of the world are affecting this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in a myriad of ways.

The group Shut it Down for Palestine appeared to be behind at least some of the protests on Sunday.

At Columbus Circle in Manhattan, several demonstrators were seen chanting pro-Houthi sentiments- seriously!

“Yemen, Yemen, Make us Proud!” You seriously can’t make this up! A mob of pro-Palestinian activists in New York, shouting in support of the Houthi terrorist proxies of Iran. It might be a new year, but same stupidity and blind hatred! pic.twitter.com/byc4ucEmyr — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) January 1, 2024

NY Mayor Eric Adams had the NYPD prepared to step up security ahead of celebrations in Times Square.

The marchers, communists, fascists, and criminals were singing the infamous “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” chant, which is a call to destroy Israel.

The protesters – suggested to be as many as 3,000 by one reporter chanted for the communist calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Groups had expressed intentions to protest in Times Square against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, having already disrupted the Thanksgiving Day Parade and lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

At Macy’s in Herald Square, at least one demonstrator set off a bright red smoke bomb and was allowed to take a lap around the famous department store before being escorted out.

About 3000 protestors now passing 45th street down 5th Ave pic.twitter.com/WLRHHjK0BC — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) December 31, 2023

Joe and Jill discuss what Joe has eaten in the last few days as if anyone in the world cares as he destroys the world. Jill should be kicked out of the White House just for what she’s wearing.

BIDEN (between coughs): “I’ve been eating everything that’s put in front of me! I’ve eaten pasta, which I love. Eaten a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan…” JILL, ED.D.: “And ice cream!” pic.twitter.com/MIY4Inbv69 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2024

Biden lies and false quotes Dad:

I don’t know about you but I wait all year for these inspirational and original messages from Biden on New Years. Wow is he fading FAST. pic.twitter.com/LwK9DCJzHD — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 1, 2024



Biden plans to be back as president next year so he can completely destroy the country.

❗️Reporters asked US President Joe Biden, vacationing in the Caribbean, what his New Year’s resolution was. I’ll be back here [after re-election] next year. It’s the most important pic.twitter.com/tQSVEFobur — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 1, 2024

Take it back in 2024!

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America! This year we take it back and give power to the people Happy New Year #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/alCcisC6ub — Jake (@JakeCan72) December 31, 2023

Best wishes to you all, for peaceful and prosperous New Year. I ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/nUt6zo3Z5P — suzy (@Suzy_1776) January 1, 2024

Related