Happy New Year From James Woods, NY & Joe Biden

Have a very Happy New Year from the Sentinel staff, and God bless everyone!
Happy New Year From James Woods!

Happy New Year from my horrible commie home of NY!

The Times Square Alliance has teamed up with the NYPD, private security firms, and federal authorities to keep the area safe.

We have to make 2024 better than 2023!

 

Communists and Islamofascists in New York love Houthis bombing US ships.

The Reds marched around the house of local politician Rep. Richie Torres, chanting. “Ritchie Torres: blood on your hands! Stop funding genocide!” and “Money for the Bronx, not for war,” declared two signs.

The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza and heightened tensions in parts of the world are affecting this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in a myriad of ways.

The group Shut it Down for Palestine appeared to be behind at least some of the protests on Sunday.

At Columbus Circle in Manhattan, several demonstrators were seen chanting pro-Houthi sentiments- seriously!

NY Mayor Eric Adams had the NYPD prepared to step up security ahead of celebrations in Times Square.

The marchers, communists, fascists, and criminals were singing the infamous “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” chant, which is a call to destroy Israel.

The protesters – suggested to be as many as 3,000 by one reporter chanted for the communist calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Groups had expressed intentions to protest in Times Square against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, having already disrupted the Thanksgiving Day Parade and lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

At Macy’s in Herald Square, at least one demonstrator set off a bright red smoke bomb and was allowed to take a lap around the famous department store before being escorted out.

Joe and Jill discuss what Joe has eaten in the last few days as if anyone in the world cares as he destroys the world. Jill should be kicked out of the White House just for what she’s wearing.

Biden lies and false quotes Dad:

Biden plans to be back as president next year so he can completely destroy the country.

Take it back in 2024!


