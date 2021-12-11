US Gangs Are Joining Cartels in Human Smuggling, Thanks Joe

















Bill Melugin was on Fox News today and said US gangs are now involved in human smuggling because it’s so lucrative.

Thank you, Joe. Thank you, Democrats and RINOs.

One 18-year-old trafficker, arrested after a police chase ending in the death of two people the youth T-boned, is a CRIPs member. He was driving a van with six illegal aliens.

Gangs liked the CRIPs are serious and they account for the majority of violence in the United States. Gangs get involved in theft, assaults, drug trafficking, and black-market weapon exchanges. Just by being in a gang a teen significantly increases their chance of imprisonment and even death.

This relationship between Mexican cartels and US gangs began in seriousness under Barack Obama.

The United States is at the beginning of a one-party takeover, and they need this underclass to help them acquire and maintain power.

Mostly uneducated and poor, the people coming in are meant to join up with Democrats as their underclass who will be reliant on the government and who will do their bidding as Democrats wage class and race war. The Democrats want more than votes. They want obedience.

Their ideology isn’t about fairness and equality. It’s about tyrannical rule by the few.

The Great Reset, that the Democrat Party has signed on to, doesn’t even pretend to be anything but the dream of a totalitarian, globalist technocracy with only the elite in charge.

Del Rio sector continues to get hit hard. Sector numbers are up well over 200% since October 1st when compared to the same time period last year, per DHS source. https://t.co/YUz6Zj6taS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 11, 2021

BREAKING: Two innocent people are dead after a human smuggler being pursued by law enforcement ran a stop sign and T-boned the victims’ car in Mission, TX, @TxDPS tells me. 18-year-old smuggler & 6 migrants in custody. Victims’ families being notified, charges pending. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/aG9naY0FQc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 11, 2021

NEW: Our drone team just witnessed 11 illegal immigrants dressed in black running into the brush after they crossed the Rio Grande on a raft in Penitas, TX. A man on the Mexican side then pulled the raft back with a rope. We didn’t see them caught, but BP did show up. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/DxtkZHjJ2P — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 11, 2021

First, they open our borders.

Then they incentivize illegal immigration.

Then they allow non-citizens to vote in elections.

It’s part of Democrats’ politically motivated plan to stay in power. https://t.co/4S0NtHB4oS — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) December 10, 2021

