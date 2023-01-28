US Gen. Minihan Predicts War with China by 2025

A US four-star general predicts war with China in two years. He issued a chilling memo to Air Force wing commanders to “fire a clip” at a target and “aim for the head” to prepare. He said we’ll be at war by 2025.

The ominous warning was delivered Friday in a memo from four-star Air Force General Mike Minihan, who oversees its transport and refueling aircraft fleet.

Biden already has us at war with Russia, and now the establishment will start a war with another nuclear nation.

Sent to roughly 107,000 under his command, the official correspondence warns of the rising Chinese threat and instructs soldiers to prepare for the conflict.

The message is the most dramatic from a military officer of the looming likelihood of a war over Taiwan, a crucial ‘choke point’ in the South China Seas.

Taiwan is not something we should go to war over.

“Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025,” he wrote.

The four-star general further declared that the US’s main goal should be to “deter” a conflict. We couldn’t even win in Afghanistan with 7th-century thugs.

To prepare, Minihan – who joined the Air Force as an officer in 1990 – directs airmen who are qualified to use a weapon to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most.”

“Aim for the head,’”he specified.

The memo then urges the tens of thousands of troops under his command to prepare for war in other regards by reconsidering ‘their personal affairs’ and being more aggressive about their training.

Related