US Gives Sophisticated Air-Defense Systems to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defense systems from the United States. He was very thankful.

It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.

“We absolutely need the United States to show leadership and give Ukraine the air defense systems. I want to thank President (Joe) Biden for a positive decision that has been already made,” Zelenskiy said, according to an English-language transcript of the interview.

“But believe me, it’s not nearly enough to cover the civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, homes of Ukrainians.”

Russians will see air-defense as an escalation.

Zelenskiy also thanked the United States for HIMARS and other multiple rocket-launching systems enabling Ukraine to advance against Russian occupying forces.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of massacres.

On Monday, a Canadian journalist reported Ukraine slaughtered 16 civilians, including two children, with 155mm NATO shells, according to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin. The projectiles hit two adjacent neighborhoods, decimating residential and commercial areas – including a market that had previously suffered fatal attacks.

THE WARNING

Air-defense means more dead Russians.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell told the BBC on Saturday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons if Moscow’s forces are “pushed into a corner.” Borrell called for a peace deal.

The conflict in Ukraine has reached a “dangerous moment,” the diplomat told the British broadcaster. “It’s a dangerous moment because the Russian army has been pushed into a corner, and Putin’s reaction – threatening using nuclear arms – it’s very bad.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin might not be bluffing in his latest threats to use nuclear weapons.

“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff,” Zelensky said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” during an interview with moderator Margaret Brennan.

“Now, it could be a reality,” Zelensky continued. “Let’s look, what is a contemporary use of nuclear weapons or nuclear blackmail? He targeted and occupied our nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar.”

Zelenskiy has pushed for a world war for months. Now he has air-defense systems. How will this escalate the war?

The Russians said they would use nuclear weapons if NATO did. They said it in response to what they see as NATO aggression.

Opinion

The Sentinel is definitely not a Putin puppet, and we find the invasion horrible, but global war is a worse idea. We have weak leaders and no money. Aside from that, nuclear war is a loser for everyone.

Every escalation, including air-defense, is a concern. Russians respond with escalation.

Ukraine has 40 million people, and Russia has 145 million, with more nukes than anyone on the planet. In the end, how can Ukraine win? Hopefully, we’re wrong. We think the West is destroying Ukraine. Nothing the West has done has stopped Russia. Russia’s economy is not collapsing despite what you might have heard.

If the West wants to create hyperinflation, global war, and destroy sovereignty, they are doing a great job. We are suicidal and have dummkopf ideologues in charge.

