Rep. Kinzinger Unleashes NAFOs? Thinks the GOP’s Near-Death

Lame-duck Republican Adam Kinzinger supports war against Russia no matter the cost. He has nothing bad to say about war and thinks anyone who finds it unwise is a Putin puppet. For that reason, he says he has enlisted the NAFOs.

As an aside, Kim Dotcom thinks NAFO is a CIA operation.

The Sentinel has no idea what’s going on over there, but we want to give you the information you might not have heard.

“If you want to be part of the resistance against Russian disinformation,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger said about the NAFOs, “join the fellas.”

NAFOS are pro-Ukraine trolls on Twitter.

Trump-hating RINO Kinzinger is on the committee investigating Jan. 6 and hopes to see Donald Trump and his allies in prison.

Kinzinger is pro-Ukraine, as are most Americans. However, he has no limitations to his support.

Yahoo News reports: He is the first and only sitting U.S. legislator to enlist in the “North Atlantic Fella Organization,” or NAFO, an increasingly influential online army of activists who savagely mock pro-Kremlin trolls and Russian diplomats on Twitter and are instantly recognizable by their individually stylized or militarized Shiba Inu avatars.

As for Trump and the Republican Party, he sees the party as near-death.

“Trump can go away, and it won’t matter much,” Kinzinger said. “Others have learned from him. … Either the Republican Party dies or it comes back to some modicum of normalcy. If the latter happens, it’ll take ten years. Either an angry generation passes away, or a charismatic leader that can pull people into a different vision emerges. Trump was charismatic, much as I hate to admit it.”

Asked if not having to answer to a constituency has made his tongue a bit looser, Kinzinger admits it has. “Prior to making the mental decision, I wasn’t running again, I filtered stuff,” he said. “If something pissed me off, I’d ask if I needed to say so. You have to pick your battles in politics. But the night of the election, when Trump said it was stolen or going to be stolen — that was a defining moment. That is the kind of thing that can mark the complete downfall of a civilization, the trust in democracy that’s torn out.”

He decided not to run again because he didn’t have a palm tree in Alaska chance of winning. Kinzinger never mentions that.

If the Republican Party dies, it’s not because RINOs were excised; it’s because Democrats successfully made the US a one-party nation. It is getting harder and harder to win elections, mostly because of demographics.

The article reports Kinzinger seems quite happy and “even jaunty.” We are guessing he has a lucrative deal somewhere, perhaps on left-wing cable. CNN and MSNBC would be dumb enough to hire the crier.

Maybe the NAFOs hired him.

No one supports the riot, but give me a break. Watch:

Related