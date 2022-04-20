US Has No Idea Who Gets the Weapons in Ukraine or What’s Happening

The US has few ways to track the substantial supply of anti-tank, anti-aircraft, and other weaponry it has sent across the border into Ukraine, sources tell CNN, a blind spot that’s due in large part to the lack of US boots on the ground in the country — and the easy portability of many of the smaller systems now pouring across the border. [They also get almost all intel they have from Ukraine.] It’s a conscious risk the Biden administration is willing to take, CNN states.

“The US government is scrambling to trace large quantities of “lethal aid” transferred to Ukraine’s armed forces in recent months, according to CNN. Additionally, the intelligence. agencies have “almost zero” ability to follow the shipments to their final end-users.”

They could be ending up in Russian hands or radical Nazi militias in Ukraine. CNN’s point in this article is that the problem is WE DON’T HAVE BOOTS ON THE GROUND.

The media, in general, is suggesting we must put boots on the ground.

The US sent $3.2 billion in military aid to date. And Joe Biden is nonchalantly preparing another $800 million package for weapons.

The White House is increasingly concerned the aid “may wind up in the hands of other militaries and militias that the US did not intend to arm,” a senior defense official told CNN on Tuesday.

The weapons fall “into a big black hole, and you have almost no sense of it at all after a short period of time.”

The article states that the White House has “factored in the risk” and Biden is willing to take the risk.

The US also has no idea what is happening on the battlefield!

Western estimates for Ukrainian casualties and other battlefield details also remain “foggy,” two intelligence sources added, meaning the United States and its NATO allies are often forced to depend on information from the government in Kiev, which they said is not always reliable.

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that Ukraine received more aircraft and aircraft parts to boost its air force as Russian forces moved towards the eastern Donbas area in preparation for a large-scale invasion. That report is at Reuters.

In other words, we don’t have a clue as to what is going on in Ukraine. We’re relying on Ukraine which is known to be unreliable.

We suggest part of the problem is because Ukraine is one of the most corrupt nations in the world.

It would be easy for Ukraine to buy US weapons that are sold by Afghanistan – the weapons left behind. Huge amounts were left behind and are being sold.

Now we are sending more weapons without knowing where they are going.

Trillions were spent in Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan as the US intervened. The US provided them with enormous amounts of weapons that fell into enemy hands. All are now failed states.

