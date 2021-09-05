US is allowing Taliban to massacre our allies in Panjshir Valley, happening now

















I do not recognize the Taliban and I will not surrender to them. Ahmad Shah Massoud

General Milley said today during an interview that the Taliban face civil war and we might once again have to engage to defend against terrorists. There is a fighting force still active in Afghanistan under the legitimate leader, the former vice president, and Ahmad Massoud, a gallant fighter for freedom. We won’t help them. Instead, we will watch them die as we help the Taliban, and prepare to once again go to war to fend off a now much-mightier terrorist force.

The Taliban has engaged in heavy fighting with the resistance group in the Panjshir valley, located about 100 miles northeast of Kabul. On Saturday night, the terrorist group posted a video online claiming to have entered the valley, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported that a resistance fighter confirmed the Taliban entered.

Lara Logan just reported at 1 pm EST: BREAKING: ACC TO SENIOR SOURCES FROM AFGHAN PRES AMRULLAH SALEH’S TEAM, PAKISTANI INTELLIGENCE (ISI) AGENT GEN GERAT WHO FLEW TO KABUL FRIDAY WITH ISI CHIEF IS EN ROUTE TO PANSJIR VALLEY TO TAKE OVER AS – A DEATH SENTENCE FOR OVER TEN THOUSAND AFGHANS STILL FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM

Our government should be threatening Pakistan about now and we should take the funding away.

HOW IT WENT DOWN TODAY

Emergency, an Italy-based nongovernmental organization, told the paper the Taliban made its way to the Panjshir village of Arabah.

The police headquarters and district center of Rukhah, adjacent to the provincial capital Bazarak, had fallen, and opposition forces had suffered numerous casualties, with large numbers of prisoners and captured vehicles, weapons, and ammunition, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi also said on Twitter.

But resistance fighters, including a spokesman, denied the Taliban’s claims.

Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), a group of anti-Taliban forces, told Reuters that the Taliban “propaganda machine” was trying to spread distracting messages.

“The resistance forces are ready to continue their defense against any form of aggression,” he said.

Lara Logan reports that the Afghans are fighting for freedom and need help desperately in the Pansjir Valley. They are still fighting high in the mountains surrounded by terrorists and the US government is doing nothing to help them. They are our allies. In fact, Logan states the US government is helping the terrorists. She wants to know why.

It’s likely, in part, because of all the hostages they now have thanks to this sleazy administration of communists and cowards.

“Is that what the American people really want? While Americans are enjoying the holiday weekend, they are trying to get rid of the resistance so they never have to acknowledge it? The people they left to die at the hands of China, Pakistan, Iran, and Al Qaeda,” she asks on Twitter.

“This includes the democratically elected leader of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, a close US ally for more than 30 years. To the Intel, military, and State Department, people who know the truth, how can you stand by and let these people die?”

The Taliban claims to have captured all districts of Panjshir province, but the fighting is ongoing at the provincial center, Bazarak. The Taliban have the might of the US weaponry and other equipment.

The answer to that is easy, Ms. Logan, the Biden administration simply doesn’t give a damn, plus they left all those hostages, six planes full currently on the tarmac in Kabul airport. This administration has no leverage and no credibility.

WATCH:

Ahmad Massoud, son of legendary Afghan comdr, Ahmad Shah Massoud, could’ve fled w Pres Ghani & co but chose to stand & fight. He doesn’t fit the narrative of ‘total surrender”& represents the will of millions oppressed by terrorists the US is preparing to elevate to nation state. https://t.co/72CNpYCdxr — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 3, 2021

The Pakistan Taliban — ISIS-K — have a lot to do with this:

Amrullah Saleh is the democratically elected leader of Afghanistan. He was VP until Ghani fled the country & became acting Pres under Afghan law. Why were the American people told the war is over & all the leaders fled? It was a lie. See for yourself. https://t.co/EqmariTwSj — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 5, 2021

