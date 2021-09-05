Dems are canvassing after DoJ threatened AZ audit with prison if they did

















Democrats are canvassing in Arizona and boasting about it. Meanwhile, the Department of [In]Justice under corrupt Merrick Garland threatened the Arizona Senate if they did any canvassing for the audit.

Wait ::: didn’t the DOJ threaten the Az Senate if they did any canvassing for the audit ? https://t.co/zogGysRySu — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) September 4, 2021

REMEMBERING THE THREAT

The Justice Department stepped up its visibility on the enforcement of voting rights on Wednesday, issuing new guidance on efforts by Republicans to curb access to the ballot and to allegedly stage phony election audits.

The DoJ re-emphasized the security of all records.

“Election audits are exceedingly rare. But the Department is concerned that some jurisdictions conducting them may be using, or proposing to use, procedures that risk violating the Civil Rights Act,” the department found. “The duty to retain and preserve election records necessarily requires that elections officials maintain the security and integrity of those records and their attendant chain of custody, so that a complete and uncompromised record of federal elections can be reliably accessed and used in federal law enforcement matters.”

“There have been reports, with respect to some of the post-2020 ballot examinations, of proposals to contact individuals face to face to see whether the individuals were qualified voters who had actually voted,” the department stated, referencing Cyber Ninjas, the outfit that has proposed canvassing Arizona voters in search of voter fraud. “This sort of activity raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters. . . . Jurisdictions that authorize or conduct audits must ensure that the way those reviews are conducted has neither the purpose nor the effect of dissuading qualified citizens from participating in the electoral process. If they do not, the Department will act to ensure that all eligible citizens feel safe in exercising their right to register and cast a ballot in future elections.” [Emphasis ours]

“Where election records leave the control of elections officials, the systems for maintaining the security, integrity, and chain of custody of those records can easily be broken. Moreover, where elections records are no longer under the control of elections officials, this can lead to a significant risk of the records being lost, stolen, altered, compromised, or destroyed. This risk is exacerbated if the election records are given to private actors who have neither experience nor expertise in handling such records and who are unfamiliar with the obligations imposed by federal law,” it adds, in a clear reference to the audit being done in Maricopa County, Arizona.

They threatened violators with a $1000 fine and jail time.

Related















