US Joins Canada’s Jackboots, Looking for Traffic Tickets

Not only is Ottawa Police Chief Sloly using police state tactics on Canadian truckers, but the US is also involved and plans to spy on and arrest US truckers, even for traffic violations.

US DHS & FBI to Join In

“Every unlawful act, including traffic violations, will be fully pursued regardless of origin.”

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are also helping with an investigation “into online threats that originated from the U.S.

You can count on the Biden administration to betray Americans they don’t like.

How do they define threats? It would be nice to know if they are going after people for traffic violations.

According to Marieke Walsh of the Globe and Mail, Police say they are “working with police agencies across Ontario, the RCMP, Sûreté du Quebec, and federal intelligence agencies. Homeland Security and the FBI are also helping with an investigation into online threats that originated from the US.”

Officials are calling the truckers ‘anarchists’, a name they do not use with Black Lives Matter, a violent, communist organization.

