Amazon Says Only They Can Save You From Misinformation

From their new ad, it looks like Amazon wants you to join their anti-free speech movement and make them richer now that they have Neil Young music.

If a grocery store doesn’t follow mask mandates or a mom and pop store posts suspicious memes, any infraction must be stomped out and only Amazon can do it and keep you safe. Recently, Main Street Theater produced a play with an actor who questioned CNN’s COVID coverage so the narrator of the ad will not watch them and will only go to Amazon streaming for his entertainment.

By the way, 71 Joe Rogan podcasts have been removed from Spotify.

Truly an important movement:

Such an important movement 💪 https://t.co/P8si79Umf1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 4, 2022

