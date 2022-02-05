Deeply Troubling Message from the Freedom Convoy 2022 – Please Get the Word Out

On Friday at the behest of Ottawa Police and according to Ezra Levant, the main request came from Justin Trudeau, GoFundMe disbanded the crowdfunding source for the Freedom Convoy 2022 and seized their funds which will go to charities of their choice unless donors fill out a form requesting the funds by February 19. If you donated, get your refund by filling out the form on this link.

Normally, the funds are automatically returned.

GiveSendGo has taken up their cause and is running a campaign for them, promising to keep it going.

Later yesterday, their attorney Keith Wilson gave some chilling news.

“It’s Friday, February 4th,” Wilson said. “And I’m speaking to you from the hotel at the center of the truckers freedom convoy in downtown Ottawa.”

“Over the past year, the federal government in Canada or prime minister, Trudeau has taken away Canadians’ charter rights, constitutional rights to travel freely, has taken away truckers’ rights to travel, their mobility rights, their ability to make a living under the constitution for those who’ve chosen to be unvaccinated,” he continued.

“This afternoon, the chief of the city police for Ottawa made announcements that are disturbing and should trouble Canadians and those around the world who support this trucker protest for freedom,” the lawyer added. “The police chief essentially announced an assault on the protestors. He announced that very specific measures that we normally only see instituted by oppressive regimes around the world would be initiated. He effectively announced that he is going to be taking away Canadian’s charter right of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.”

“We are being censored,” he said. “Please get this out to the world.”

THE POLICE CHIEF

As we reported, Police Chief Peter Sloly is essentially treating them as domestic terrorists. They made it clear that they are infiltrating and spying on them, looking for any offense, even a traffic ticket to imprison them.

He’s proud of his tactics.

The US Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are joining them in the investigations and will treat US truckers with the same police state tactics.

The Chief is accusing the protesters of hate, violence, and crimes. However, crime has gone down since they entered the Capital.

The Left will do anything they can to destroy freedom for political opponents.

CRIME HAS GONE DOWN SINCE THE TRUCKERS PULLED IN

Rebel News reported that crime in the area of the protests is actually lower than what is typical for Ottawa.

“The crime rate in Ottawa, however, has declined during the convoy’s occupation as reported Friday morning in Blacklock’s Reporter”:

The truckers’ blockade covers ten square blocks in the Centretown district. Preliminary police data show street crime fell sharply in the district since the protest began last Friday.

The district saw 31 police calls for robbery, assault, drug trafficking, public drunkenness, stolen vehicles, store break-ins, and other crimes in the week prior to the protest. There were three reports of street crime since the protest began for mischief, robbery, and auto theft. Police yesterday said data were incomplete.

“There have been no riots, injuries or deaths,” Police Chief Peter Sloly testified Wednesday at the Municipal Police Services Board. “We are arresting, charging, and investigating bad actors.” All charges against truckers to date involved routine traffic violations or breach of a local noise bylaw for horn honking.

GIVESENDGO IS NOW THE OFFICIAL SITE. IN A MATTER OF HOURS, THE FUND HAS GONE TO OVER A HALF-MILLION.

1,000 counter-protesters are expected to pour into Canada to engage with the truckers today.

