US leads the world in reducing CO2 emissions, listen up Kamala-Joe

President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord and eased Obama-Biden climate regulations. The U.S. is still leading the world in CO2 reductions.

The Paris Climate Accord was a tool to bilk more money from the US and pull us further into the UN agenda. We were to turn over resources and money, in big numbers, to underdeveloped countries like China, most countries in Africa, and India. We would ban U.S. fossil fuel use under this illegal accord while funding countries to burn fossil fuels.

The climate regulations only existed as regulations with little to no value in cooling the climate, certainly none any time soon.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, fracking has reduced CO2 emissions.

A new US Energy Information Administration report shows how fracking and competitive energy markets have done more to reduce CO2 emissions over the last decade than government regulation and renewable subsidies. Vice President Mike Pence made this point on Wednesday night.

THE FACTS

According to the report, energy-related CO2 emissions in the U.S. fell 2.8% last year as many utilities replaced coal and heating oil with less expensive natural gas. Hydraulic fracturing combined with horizontal drilling has unleashed a gusher of natural gas production in the Midwest and Southwest. As a result, natural gas prices have plunged.

CO2 emissions from coal declined by more than 50% from 2007 to 2019, the report notes, and 15% in 2019 alone. Between 2016 and 2019, the share of electricity generated by natural gas rose to 38.1% from 33.7% and non-carbon generation (including nuclear and hydropower) to 38.2% from 35.5%.

Increasing power generation from natural gas has accounted for 60% of the country’s decline in CO2 emissions from electricity since 2010, the report states.

But, hey, Kamala and joe won’t let facts get in their way. Democrats don’t want us to be energy independent after decades of telling us we needed to be energy independent.

