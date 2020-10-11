Big Biden lie – ‘it’s not constitutional what they’re doing’

Presidential hopeful, Slow Joe Biden lied again about the right of a sitting President and Senate to appoint a Justice to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

How many times must everyone tell you, Joe? The Constitution calls for the sitting President and the sitting Senate to appoint a Justice in the event of a vacancy. It says NOTHING about the final year of a President’s term. It has been done in 29 cases.

Even Honest Abe did it, despite the lie Kamala told at the debate, claiming he didn’t.

Also, it’s not “packing” to fill a vacancy. Packing is what Democrats (socialists) want to do by adding 6 leftist ACLU-type justices to the court. Someone, please send Joe a definition of the word, ‘packing.’

Watch him lie:

Biden: “Its not constitutional what they’re doing.” https://t.co/LW8HS1fJAE — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 10, 2020

This is a compete lie. It’s also false to pretend this isn’t the clear historical precedent. https://t.co/0LIsuCDWpW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 11, 2020

KAMALA’S BIG LIE

Kamala lied constantly during the debate but it’s virtually impossible in the allotted time for anyone to address each lie, especially with a biased moderator. She even lied about Abe Lincoln. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because “Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do” and wanted the people to vote first.

The truth is Lincoln sent no nominee to the Senate in October 1864 because the Senate was out of session until December. He sent a nominee the day after the session began, and Salmon P. Chase was confirmed the same day.

So, I GUESS IT’S RIGHT THEN, HUH?

By the way, he looks like an insipid fool wearing a big-a$$ mask when no one is near him: