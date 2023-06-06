US Lied for Decades About Recovering Non-Human Aircraft

Air Force veteran who also worked in intelligence says US government retrieved alien spacecraft and hid it. “There’s a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US public”.

A new report from the Debrief reveals that a whistleblower who served as a top official in intellligence has given “Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.”

There are multiple whistleblowers confirming the information. The American public has been lied to for decades.

David Charles Grusch, a decorated former combat officer and Air Force veteran, claims that secret U.S. military programs have been retrieving vehicles of “non-human origin” for several decades.

Grusch’s explosive interview first aired on News Nation.

The Air Force whistleblower has served in various intelligence roles, including as a representative to Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force Grusch spoke with NewsNation Monday.

He said they retrieved non-human origin technical vehicles, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.

News Nation Report:

A former U.S. intelligence officer claims a classified program has recovered UFO wreckage of “nonhuman origin.” @rosscoulthart and @BrianEntin report on why the Air Force veteran is taking his claims to Congress: https://t.co/kmQh5lCRiM #VargasReports pic.twitter.com/cEfNumKSwN — NewsNation (@NewsNation) June 6, 2023

Matt Walsh Discussed It:

Intelligence officials say the U.S. has retrieved craft of non-human origin. We are not alone in the universe but somehow I still feel alone as a UFO enthusiast. pic.twitter.com/DvhndTtkd8 — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) June 6, 2023

Related