NY Judge: Illegals Have the Right to Travel Freely to Other Counties

People enter a sovereign nation illegally, and a judge rules that we have to grant them the right to travel around freely.

A federal judge ruled Monday that the State of Emergency declaration by Rockland and Orange counties to prevent New York City from renting rooms there for some asylum-seekers [illegal aliens] who have arrived in the city are unconstitutional.

“District Court Judge Nelson S. Roman granted the New York Civil Liberties Union’s motion for a preliminary injunction, barring the counties from enforcing their executive orders targeting recently-arrived immigrants. “

[They’re not immigrants or asylum seekers. They’re illegal aliens.]

The ACLU is always looking for the unAmerican ruling. The ACLU birthed by the Soviets, and that’s what they are again.

They claim it’s discrimination, and the plaintiff’s rights to travel freely within New York State were violated. They claim it’s “based on national origin and alienage.”

[How did people breaking our laws and coming in illegally get rights, and why must we pay for them?]

In his ruling, Judge Roman said, “Even during oral argument, counsel for the Rockland County Defendant indicated that financial concerns was just one consideration, but concerns regarding ‘life, liberty, and property,’ was another major concern.

When asked what counsel meant by ‘life, liberty, and property,’ counsel indicated that there would be public safety concerns, and repeated that the having ‘340 single unemployed men’ come in through the program would cause ‘mayhem.’ No further satisfactory explanation was given by counsel when asked to explain what was meant by ‘mayhem’ or where the basis for that concern came from. Therefore, based on the record, the Court agrees with Plaintiffs that there is enough on the record and, as reflected during the oral argument, that invidious, discriminatory concerns were one of the motivating factors for the issuance of the Rockland EO.”

[How about they’re here illegally and should go home?]

“Today’s decision sends a loud and clear message not only to Rockland and Orange Counties but to all of the counties who have issued these discriminatory executive orders: the Constitution does not allow you to build walls around your county limits,” Amy Belsher, director of Immigrants’ Rights Litigation at the New York Civil Liberties Union, said. “Instead of playing politics with the lives of some of the most vulnerable, our state must uphold its legacy of being a beacon of refuge and new beginnings.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said his administration is considering all legal options, including an appeal of the decision.

The decision does not affect the existing temporary restraining orders issued by the state judges.

“These people are heading to New York City because it is a Sanctuary City, and instead of living up to that declaration of Sanctuary, Mayor Eric Adams and the City are exporting them to neighboring municipalities across the State of New York, including Rockland County,” Day said.

