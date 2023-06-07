One World Government Pride Flags Fly in Rockefeller Center

New York City is now called a global city, and to back that up, instead of the 193 flags of sovereign nations representing the 193 members of the UN, they’re flying all kinds of flags – temporarily.

Last year, Rockefeller Center announced a collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate Museum to accept crowd-sourced flag designs to hang in place of the flags of nations. This year, Rockefeller Center is working in collaboration with City Harvest, a food rescue program.

They have run the flag project annually in Rockefeller Center since 2020. Some of the entries are in the first photo below.

This week they have Pride flags. You can see them in the second photo.

Whenever I see flags like these or rainbow flags, I think it’s to diminish the meaning of the US flag and all the flags of sovereign nations.

We have a One World Government Pride flags 193 times this week. If this isn’t a message from the UN, WEF, and other globalists, what is?

