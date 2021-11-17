US Military Families Are in Afghanistan-State Dept Says They Don’t Qualify for Evacuation

















According to Military.com, about 60 service members reported up the chain of command that they still had family members stranded in Afghanistan following a Pentagon memo Nov. 2 requesting the information.

None of those family members qualified for assisted evacuation by the State Department, according to the Pentagon’s top spokesman John Kirby.

Is he insane? Family members of soldiers don’t qualify, but tens of thousands of anonymous Afghans did? They don’t qualify while millions pour in anonymously through our southern border?

“They were all evaluated and thus far, in the evaluation, none have been determined to be eligible for parolee status,” Kirby said Monday, referencing the government’s term for Afghans who qualify for evacuation as direct relatives of U.S. citizens or residents.

The Pentagon did not say how many family members the State Department reviews this month affected.

The numbers keep changing because they don’t know or care.

Many of the troops who have attempted to get relatives evacuated were Afghan interpreters who immigrated to the U.S. and enlisted.

The State Department is in charge of determining whether Afghans qualify for “parole” and evacuation. They must be the spouse or child under 21 years old of a U.S. citizen or resident, according to the agency’s criteria.

This is while our borders are open.

