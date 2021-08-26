US military officer forced rescue team to return US citizens — the Taliban has them now

















A US military officer went up to a private team who saved Afghans, including US citizens, as they were unloading the bus. They explained what they had done and who the people were. The officer ordered them to put the people on the bus and bring them back. These people are now in the hands of the Taliban. This is a firsthand account.

It seems that the officers have been concerned about being embarrassed. They are probably very WOKE. Or are they all on drugs?

Watch:



Related















