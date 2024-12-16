US National Science Foundation Gave $2 Billion+ for DEI

Leslie Eastman at Legal Insurrection reports that The National Science Foundation (NSF), an independent agency of the federal government, has given over $2 billion to push racist, Marxist-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into scientific research, teaching, and engineering.

Their mission was to promote the advancement of science and engineering through funding and support for research and education. Now, it’s mostly to promote cultural Marxism in every aspect of American life.

We must not forget that the Biden-Harris regime, with Barack Obama as their greatest resource, pushed DEI/CRT into every government agency, all 450 of them.

In its first week, the Biden-Harris administration mandated that all taxpayer-funded scientific research and development (R&D) must incorporate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) values. Sen. Cruz’s investigation found that in response to this directive, NSF allocated over $2.05 billion to thousands of research projects that promoted neo-Marxist perspectives or DEI tenets.

The Committee grouped these grants into five categories: Status, Social Justice, Gender, Race, and Environmental Justice.

NASA’s DEI trainings include engineers vocalizing they “feel shame” for being White and for taking part in “White supremacy culture”. These people are genuinely evil. pic.twitter.com/RBSKakv8y8 — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 27, 2024

Grants are pushing Marxist social welfare into the very heart of scientific research and teaching.

NSF provides approximately 25% of all federally supported basic research conducted at U.S. colleges and universities, with an annual budget of about $9.9 billion for fiscal year 2023. So, a huge percentage of its budget is now being diverted to non-science activities.

Where money the regime sent to NSF goes [this is only one example]:

Examining “sex/gender narratives” in undergraduate biology ($569,851)

Identifying “systemic racism” in mathematics teacher education ($644,642)

Transforming engineering classrooms towards “racial equity” ($323,684

⚠️⚠️⚠️WARNING: DEI + Woke Shit + Climate Change = Tools of Evil Marxists, pic.twitter.com/pa8Or6tITH — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) November 22, 2024

