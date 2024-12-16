Administration’s Last Days: Spending, Sabotage, and Treason

While everyone is looking to the sky, worrying about drones, the regime is working 24/7 to hide their misdeeds and put up roadblocks to the agenda that seeks to restore America. No one knows what is going on with the drones. Maybe they’re looking for nukes; perhaps they are spy drones operated by some of our foreign enemies who poured in through our open borders, or maybe they’re nothing. While drones float above, unexplained by our corrupt government, the administration is committing treason.

They are doing everything in their power to block the will of the people who elected Donald Trump to fulfill his agenda.

The Obama-controlled mush-for-brains demon puppets, pretending to be Democrats, destroyed our borders, culture, the justice system, and civil system in the name of democracy, which to them is rule by tyranny.

Whenever a nation falls to hardcore tyranny, the revolutionaries install obedient incompetents to destroy existing structures and follow the mandates of the people behind the curtain.

Pretending to Uphold Democracy

The Biden regime, claiming to uphold the law, is releasing some of the worst criminals onto our streets. He gave pardons to two of the worst fraudsters in Chicago history, released a couple dozen Chinese spies without deporting them, and so many more nutjobs among the more than 1500 pardons. He’s not done, and his followers demand he pardon many more, including death row prisoners.

The regime’s greatest role is sabotaging the Trump administration, especially the DOGEs and the courts.

Sabotaging the New Administration

The Bidenistas, or is it Obamanistas, will spend nearly a trillion dollars on waste in the administration’s last days to add to the debt and deficit and keep it out of the new administration’s hands. They are speeding up grants to destroy capitalism.

The administration implements new energy rules and regulations with each passing day and passes out corresponding grants to destroy our gas-powered vehicles, trains, trucking industry, and airline industry, you name it. They are pushing out $37 billion from the Energy Department to do it.

They are attempting to spend up to a trillion dollars in loans and gifts to Ukraine to continue the war. The regime permitted Ukraine to shoot off long-range missiles deep into Russia, crossing a very dangerous redline. They love this war as Ukrainians they claim to support die for their cause.

Bidenistas are rushing radical leftist kooks who hate America into judgeships so the people’s agenda can be thwarted at every turn.

Citizenship and legal residency for unvetted people are moving ahead at breakneck speed. Amnesty, parole, and TPS are all being abused to keep the anonymous people here.

Despite the Supreme Court ruling, Biden is finding new loopholes to forgive all college loans.

We mentioned the Christopher Wray promotions. He’s giving political appointees permanent positions and burying them deep into the agency.

They just released another $10 billion to Iran as they threaten Israel and the US in addition to other nations in the region. That is treason.

To complete their climate extremism, they are spending all that is left of the Inflation Reduction Act. It will temporarily make the economy look like it’s improving, and when it collapses as it must, Democrats can say it is Trump’s fault.

The administration is sending out at least $100 billion in climate grants, so Trump can’t convert them into something the people actually want. Three days ago, Biden announced $335 million in forest management grants.

Recently, we learned they are transporting what is left of the Border Wall materials to auction and selling panels for as cheap as five cents. Texas will try to buy them, but who knows what else these hardcore leftists have ready to do if Texas tries.

Getting back to the drones. They’ve landed in the form of hardcore leftism and treason. This will continue until noon on January 20, 2025.

Watch him lie, sneering and spitting out the words:

