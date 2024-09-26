Russia changed its nuclear doctrine and will use nuclear weapons in case of a US-NATO war. If the US and NATO use heavy weapons or invade Russia, Russia signaled that they will use nuclear weapons.

By the way, our borders are wide open.

As the US prepares to Greenlight Ukraine using US weaponry deep into Russia, the US and NATO prepare for war with Russia. This action will likely bring on World War III. The US and NATO have continually stepped over all of Russia’s red lines. This looks like the last one they can cross.

We may not be able to elect a new president who would take us in a new direction. The bureaucrats running our government can make this decision before November and make it impossible for the US to withdraw.

We are hamstrung by the fact that almost every nation in NATO cannot even defend themselves. Additionally, the US is led by fools. We don’t have money, and our military is in bad shape.

The US is currently looking to require women to sign up for the draft.

Plans for Mass Mobilization and Evacuation

The US and NATO are also planning for Congressmen to get killed with a law that would allow them to appoint people in their places. They are also mobilizing for a major war.

This mass mobilization and the change in Russia’s nuclear contract are very dangerous signs.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, General Sollfrank has confirmed that NATO is developing mass evacuation and rescue strategies to address the anticipated challenges of a major conflict with Russia.

In a concerted effort to bolster its defenses, NATO has recently launched its largest military exercises since the Cold War, involving 90,000 troops from over 30 allied nations.

These exercises, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2024, test the alliance’s collective capabilities across multiple domains—land, air, sea, and cyber. The mobilization of American troops to European frontlines is also on the table, with plans being formulated to ensure rapid deployment in the event of an escalation.

Nations are Scrambling

Moreover, European nations are scrambling to enhance their military capabilities. Germany has pledged over €100 billion to modernize its armed forces, while Poland has committed nearly 5% of its GDP to defense spending.

Poland is taking bold steps to prepare its civilian population for a potential Russian invasion. Polish authorities are drawing up plans for mass civilian evacuations as part of a comprehensive civil defense initiative.

Poland’s Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak announced that €1.5 billion would be allocated to construct shelters, establish emergency communication systems, and create a secure government infrastructure.

Foreign Policy reported last July that NATO is set to urge all 32 member nations to implement comprehensive civil defense strategies in preparation for potential large-scale attacks as the alliance braces for a possible future threat from Russia.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, NATO leaders will formally call for this initiative during the Washington summit next year.

“We’re going to push the idea in Washington that all allies should commit to having some kind of national planning process that brings together both the military planning and civilian planning for Article 5,” one NATO official said.

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) states that if a NATO member is attacked, all other NATO members are also considered to be attacked.