US said Black Hawks left behind weren’t operational and other lies

















Germany will be out of Kabul by Friday and the US has already started to drawdown. UK troops were only briefed on U.S. withdrawals after the 1st US troops left hours before. The UK Commanders on the ground and Embassy staff had no idea.

That’s how the US left Bagram. They sneaked out in the middle of the night and didn’t tell the Afghan commanders. Bagram was vandalized until the Afghan military could get there.

The $21 million apiece Black Hawks that were left behind, at least 45 of them, were said to not be operational. The US said they were not operational. That was a lie. Watch the Taliban tool around in one.

Watch:

Just the Taliban having a shot of one the Black Hawk helicopters they captured from fleeing Afghans Forces. US Officials has previously said the Helicopters weren’t operational. pic.twitter.com/b0MldesiIl — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 25, 2021

The US said the Taliban is letting people through. Americans cannot get through. Out of 30 to 40,000 Americans, the Taliban has only let 4,000 through. The Pentagon finally admitted it.

“As of today, August 24, we have evacuated approximately 4,000 American passport holders plus their families. We expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

NEW – An 🇦🇺 Australian citizen says he was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul. A weapon is then cocked and fired before the video abruptly ends. pic.twitter.com/lvzIKsqAyK — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 25, 2021

The lying Biden administration keeps saying that Americans who don’t wish to stay, must come to the airport although the Taliban won’t let them.

Psaki keeps talking about Americans who wish to stay. What Americans will stay knowing they face capture and death? She’s a liar.

This is the notice that will be sent out:

NEW – The US Embassy in Kabul accidentally sent this message to people registered with them as being in #Afghanistan. This message was rescinded 32 minutes later as it was meant to follow US President Joe Biden’s Address. US citizens are getting final call to depart. pic.twitter.com/jPfNWj6vAq — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 24, 2021

Psaki says it’s a great success:



