US Says Iran & Proxies Missile Strikes on Israel Are Imminent

Biden has continually thrown Israel under the bus, but now his support for Israel is ironclad. As we just reported, a US Pentagon source said the US might join Israel in attacking Iran if they attack Israel.
The source told Al Jazeera Arabic: “We do not rule out launching joint retaliatory strikes with Israel if it is attacked by Iran or its agents.”
Another war! While our borders are open.
Biden slams Israel, throws them under the bus, and then says his support for them is ironclad. Are you confused yet?
Iran is threatening an imminent attack.
NEWS: US and allies believe major missile and drone strikes by Iran and its proxies against military and govt targets in Israel are imminent; civilian facilities not expected to be targeted, sources told @donatopmancini and me. Attack may not necessarily come from Israel’s north.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 10, 2024
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 10, 2024
I have it on good authority that the extent of Biden’s war effort against Tehran will consist of dropping Harris on Tehran if Biden is forced to make an aggressive move against the Iranians. This will be followed by immediate surrender and reparations in the form of Texas and 100 trillion dollars.
The corrupt deep state is salivating over another war. That is the motivation behind this statement. Biden has had no actual policy changes other than his rhetoric. The $4 billion in aid yearly to Israel is already law. You folks get all riled up about Biden and his leftist handlers using rhetoric against Israel, again revealing your bias. The rhetoric appears to be DoD/intel slogans which we hear often.
We failed in Ukraine, with our coup, neutrality violations, and billions wasted. So now they want to heat up another area. You folks should not be cheering this on. The harder Israel pushes, the more likely retaliation comes. What limit to Israel’s behavior do you support? Then, when retaliation comes, you all will be screaming for war, you folks are totally played.
Well at least Biden’s war on Russia via Ukraine (and warfare on Russia’s ‘agents’ like Trump and) should confuse the Iranians about what Biden will do if they launch attacks on Israel, or invade as they have threatened.
We live in interesting times.
Strange, isn’t it that Biden has become more like Joseph Stalin, while Putin tries to present himself as a patriotic businessman.
Trump truly is a patriotic businessman, despite the attempts of Obama,. Hilary, Biden and their ilk to try to make him out to be Putin’s puppet and ‘the real threat to democracy.