US Says Iran & Proxies Missile Strikes on Israel Are Imminent

Biden has continually thrown Israel under the bus, but now his support for Israel is ironclad. As we just reported, a US Pentagon source said the US might join Israel in attacking Iran if they attack Israel.

The source told Al Jazeera Arabic: “We do not rule out launching joint retaliatory strikes with Israel if it is attacked by Iran or its agents.”

Another war! While our borders are open.

Biden slams Israel, throws them under the bus, and then says his support for them is ironclad. Are you confused yet?

Iran is threatening an imminent attack.

NEWS: US and allies believe major missile and drone strikes by Iran and its proxies against military and govt targets in Israel are imminent; civilian facilities not expected to be targeted, sources told @donatopmancini and me. Attack may not necessarily come from Israel’s north. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 10, 2024

