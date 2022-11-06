US Secretly Asks Ukraine to Show They’re Open to Talks – PR Move?

According to The Washington Post, the U.S. privately asked Ukraine to show Russia it’s open to talks. Is this a PR stunt?

Why ask? Why not tell them? Are we subservient to Ukraine?

According to The Post on Saturday, The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come.

It said the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration’s position on Ukraine, as U.S. officials publicly vow to support Kyiv with massive sums of aid “for as long as it takes” while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.

Why just hope? End it. Sounds like mere window dressings – P R?

The article states that they know Russia is not serious, but at least make gestures beyond demanding Putin step down.

How would they know if Russia is serious or not? There has been no diplomacy and no legitimate attempt to negotiate.

THEY’RE WORRIED ABOUT UKRAINE FATIGUE

U.S. and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ban on talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where the war’s effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply, the Post said.

“Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” it quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying.

Zelenskiy signed a decree on Oct. 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Putin “impossible” but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.

Is the US even serious?

Michael Tracey believes it’s just PR. I know what I think, but what do you think?

Classic: US privately urges Ukraine to show it’s open to negotiations, not for the purpose of actually conducting negotiations, but as a PR tactic pic.twitter.com/2XPbMJYxII — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 6, 2022

MEANWHILE, BACK AT THE USA

Meanwhile, our borders are wide open, and all our enemies can pour through if they so desire. At last night’s Trump rally, the crowd broke into the National Anthem. When will Democrats care as much about the US as they do Ukraine?

Crowd at Trump’s Pennsylvania breaks out in singing of the National Anthem. CHILLS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XarJ4PJH2p — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2022

