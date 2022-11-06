Ye’s Handler Threatened to Send Him “Back to Zombieland”

Kanye has been back on Twitter after a timeout and after scrubbing his antisemitic tweets of early October. One post he put up since his broad cancellation by companies and friends stands out.

Ye shared an exchange allegedly from his trainer, Harley Pasternak, who recently cut ties with Kanye. In 2016, Kanye, who now calls himself Ye, was in Harley’s home when cops responded at 1:20 pm for a health welfare check. Harley said he was acting erratically.

Kanye was taken by ambulance for a psychiatric evaluation at UCLA Medical Center. At the time, he was ranting about JayZ and Beyonce unceremoniously dropping out of their friendship.

Some said it was tough love.

Ye recently said that Harley sold the story of his hospitalization in 2016. This exchange below is said to have been sent after Ye’s antisemitic tweets.

The message began by offering to have a “loving, open conversation” with him based on “fact.” Pasternak also asked his former friend and client to refrain from “cuss words” or “crazy stuff.”

“Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Playdate with the kids just won’t be the same,” the message continued.

THE THREAT

My God, that is horrifying. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2022

West, 45, tweeted the screenshot Thursday and wrote that he was “mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

“This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line,” West added in a follow-up tweet.

I couldn’t find a response from Harley Pasternak, a beloved trainer of celebrities, and also a handler, except that he changed his Instagram profile to private.

We’d like to hear from Pasternak since this sounds pretty awful.

THE HANDLER

Ye posted a screenshot of his trainer Harley Pasternak threatening to Institutionalize & medicate him back to “Zombieland” On Drink Champs, Harley was the 1st person Ye listed as a Handler they would send after him He mentioned Black Mirror Black Mail Tactics & Deep Fake Tech pic.twitter.com/8mTRcJ4n9g — 🧠PsyClops👁 (@theNDExperience) November 4, 2022

THE BLACK MIRROR

The Black Mirror Blackmail he references is the Series Premiere with a Prime Minister coerced into bestiality on camera. Many have compared this episode to the Epstein Island-style blackmail.

Ye said Harley, the handler, has controlled the public perception of his life and colluded with his handlers.

I tried going through a new Twitter battle between Drake and Kanye and antisemitic comments by Josh Hammer about Ben Shapiro explained by Boreing as not antisemitic, but rather revenge for Shapiro firing him. It became too convoluted.

Some people support Kanye; some blame white Republicans for his comments, others trash Ye, and it goes on and on in the Twitter cesspool. Nothing is different yet at Twitter. No AI has changed, and no content moderation has changed. Celebrity is nothing to aspire to, although Twitteratis will attack anyone.

All this sharing of personal business began on daytime TV with fights among the commoners. Personal dramas popped up on reality TV and trashy talk shows. Jerry Springer immediately comes to mind. It all moved on to celebrities sharing their innermost conflicts. Often, they were better left unsaid yet praised by the media.

Celebrities have handlers and the handlers can become too exuberant and controlling. We saw it with people like Elvis Presley and Brian Wilson.

Twitter is an extension of reality TV and trashy talk show, and it’s great for news. It has tremendous potential, but it too has some unsavory handlers.

Related